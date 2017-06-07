KARACHI - More than 40 shops were bulldozed during an operation against encroachments on MA Jinnah Road in the city on Tuesday. As soon as the drive started, shop owners started protesting the move, saying they have been working there since the past 10 to 15 years. But a heavy contingent of the police was present at the site that stopped the protesters from resisting.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 07-Jun-2017 here.
40 shops bulldozed
