MIRPURKHAS - Traffic jams on city’s main roads and streets have become a routine due to increase in illegal encroachments. Reports say that the encroachers, enjoying the backing of political figures, have encroached upon Khisak Pura, Sir Syed Road, Mirwah Road, Grain Market Road, Iqbal Road and others as a result of frequent traffic jams are witnessed due to which motorists and pedestrians both face great hardships.

To top it all, traffic police has been unable to control the growing traffic mess in the city, resulting in accidents in which various people have been injured.

Civil society, social and religious organisations have demanded the commissioner Mirpurkhas, deputy commissioner and other concerned officials to launch anti-encroachments drive in the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic.