Kandhkot - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore Munnawar Ali Mithyani chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the performance of Revenue Department officials.

During the meeting, he discussed with the participants of the meeting various land acquisition cases, maintenance of revenue records and other issues.

The DC directed the revenue officials to meet with the citizens in a friendly environment. He also urged the officers to pay surprise visits to their respective areas and also monitor the working of concerned officials.

Finally, the DC urged the ACs and Mukhtiarkars to maintain all revenue records within stipulated time.

ADC 1, ADC 2, all ACs, mukhtiarkars, tehsildars and other concerned officers attended the meeting.