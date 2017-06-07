KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon’s plea to allow him to leave the country by ordering removal of his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Memon has moved to the high court seeking removal of his name from ECL to enable him to travel abroad for medical treatment. An SHC bench heard the petition of Sharhjeel Memon.

During the hearing, a law officer of federal government again opposed the petition and giving permission to him to move abroad.

The court while rejecting the plea adjourned hearing of the petition for removal of Sharjeel’s name from ECL on permanent basis for indefinite period.

NAB had filed a reference against Memon and 10 others in an accountability court of Karachi for alleged corruption of around Rs5.76 billion.

Memon was living in a self-imposed exile for more than two years in Dubai and London before his return to Pakistan earlier this year.

Consumer protection courts

to be set up in Sindh

Sindh Minister for Law and Prisons, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar Tuesday said that Consumer Protection Courts will be established in the province under the Sindh Consumer Act 2014 to protect the interests of consumers.

Talking to a delegation of Helpline Trust at his office in Sindh Secretariat here, he said that a summary has been sent to the Bureau of Director Supplies and Price (BSP) to expedite the process of the establishment of consumer protection courts across the province, said a statement.

He said that the establishment of consumer protection courts will provide relief to common citizens. “We want separate setup for consumer courts at divisional and districts levels, along with new judges, because existing judges already have workload of cases,” he added.

TRANSFERS, POSTINGS OF JUDGES

The transfers and postings of Senior Civil Judges in Sindh have been ordered with immediate effect, in the public interest.

Incharge Additional Registrar, High Court of Sindh, Circuit Court, Hyderabad Nasarullah Khan is transferred to Karachi - East, said an official statement on Tuesday.

Senior Civil Judge Karachi East, Raj Kumar is transferred to Mithi against the post lying vacant.

Incharge Additional Registrar, High Court of Sindh, Sukkur Bench Naveed Asghar Shaikh is transferred to Karachi - South against the post lying vacant.