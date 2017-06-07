SHIKARPUR - In a crackdown on anti-social elements and those involved in tribal disputes, Shikarpur police have arrested many suspected members of Brohi, Marfani and Kakepota tribes, in the limits of Garhi Yasin Police Station, some 20 kilometers from here on Tuesday.

According to a police official, a special police party, headed by DSP Garhi Yasin, Ghulam Abbas Gadhi and PSO SSP Shikarpur Ali Baig Bijarani conducted search operation in various villages of Brohi, Kakepota and Marfani clans and held many suspects.

The official further informed that Brohi, Marfani and Kakepota tribesmen were involved in murdering members of their rival tribes. “They were also wanted to police in connection with various other crimes, and they were taken into custody to preempt any untoward situation.

Separately, New Faujdari Police Station SHO Mumtaz Marwat recovered three stolen motorcycles in different raids. Later the motorcycles were handed over to their owners namely Mushtaq Ahmed Buriro, Sadam Hussain Pathan and Azhar Ahmed Sheikh at SSP Office Shikarpur.

On the occasion, Shikarpur SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui told media persons that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands while anti-social elements would be taken to the task in the larger interest of people of Shikarpur.

Nasim Bukhari, the SSP spokesperson Shikarpur, was also present on the occasion.