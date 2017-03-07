KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police on Monday claimed to have killed the chief of militant’s sleeper cell operating in the city.

The sleeper cell is stated to be of the banned sectarian outfit, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, (LeJ) whose operatives have been engaged in terrorist activities in the city since 2010 under the leadership of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi chief Naeem Bukhari, who had been arrested by intelligence agencies last year along with his accomplices.

This was disclosed by CTD DIG Amir Farooqui, who addressed a press conference here at CTD Civil Line, along with Intelligence SSP Omar Shahid Hamid.

CTD officials said that those killed and arrested in the operation were involved in over one and a half dozens of terror incidents in the city, including attacks on the PNS Mehran Base, government offices, buses, stations and posts of Pakistan Navy, Rangers, CTD, police, members of Shia community as well as on anti-terror police officers like SP Chaudhry Aslam Khan and Inspector Shafiq Tanoli.

“Dildar aka Chacha was the chief of the sleeper cell formed by LeJ chief Naeem Bukhari in 2014,” CTD DIG said, and added, “The pre-dawn encounter took place when the CTD police conducted a raid at their hideout in Mehran Town locality of Korangi.”

He added that a huge cache of arms and explosives, including a suicide jacket were also recovered as a result of the encounter.

CTD officials said that the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing as they reached close to the hideout. “CTD personnel retaliated and during an exchange of fire, one militant was killed while four others were arrested,” they elaborated.

CTD DIG Amir Farooqui said that CTD team was headed by CTD Transnational Terrorists Intelligence Group (TTIG) In-Charge Raja Omar Khattab, and the team was formed by SSP Intelligence Omar Shahid Hamid for the same purpose.

Farooqui added that there were reports that militants were planning major terror activities in Karachi. “We had also received information about the presence of sleeper cells of the banned sectarian outfits in the city,” he said, and added, “This group was waiting for the directives of its leaders to carry out terror activities in the city.”

He further informed that LeJ was planning terror attacks in retaliation against the court’s awarding of death sentences to its chief Naeem Bukhari and his accomplice as well as the arrests of its members Asif Capri and Ishaq Bobby.

CTD In-Charge Khattab said that Naeem Bukhari had divided LeJ into different groups and designated one of them as a sleeper cell on December 2014.

He said that target killers, bomb makers and financial supporters of the outfit were included in the cell.

Khattab further divulged that the operatives of LeJ and Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan were involved in inter-provincial drug business to fund their acts of terror.

“The militant killed was later identified as Dildar alias Chacha. He was the father-in-law of Ishaq Bobby who was arrested along with his companion Asim Capri by CTD police earlier in November 2016 and charged with the murder of Qawwali maestro Amjad Sabri and at least 27 more high profile terrorism cases,” he added.

Giving further details, CTD In-Charge said that LeJ was involved in several attacks, including the one on PNS Mehran Base, besides on naval buses on Shahrae Faisal and Defence as well as suicide bombings at CTD Civil Line office in 2010, bomb attacks on Shia community, including on the bus carrying Shia mourners on February 5, 2010 on Nursery flyover, and later attacking the mourners and family members of those perished in this attack at Jinnah Hospital.

“The group was also behind the attack on a bus carrying Shia mourners in Kala Board area of Malir on January 25, 2011,” Khattab said, and added, “They also carried out attacks on Eidgah and Shah Latif police stations.”

With regard to the weapons seized, he said 2000 kilograms of explosives, Russian made RPG, eight pieces mortar shells, one ARG-69 hand grenade, a twelve-kilogram of suicide vest ready to go off, anti-terrorism mine, 150 pieces of detonator HME electric, 100 pieces of detonator, non-electric, 25 pieces of chemical strike detonator, five pieces of different types of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), one block bomb and materials used in making different kinds of bombs were recovered.

Meanwhile, Sindh IGP AD Khawaja has hailed the CTD team for saving the city from a major terror attack.

He described the CTD action a major success against terrorism and announced Rs1 million prizes.

Murder accused escapes from police custody:

Meanwhile, an accused in a murder case, arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department, managed to flee when CTD personnel were taking him to the court for remand here on Monday.

The accused, Adeel, was arrested on March 4 by CTD police for possessing illegal weapons.

A murder case was also registered against the accused at SITE A Section police station.

A source in CTD said that the accused was being taken to the Malir Court for a remand when he managed to escape.

Following the incident, the CTD personnel, Ashraf Gondal, was booked in a case of negligence.

CTD was trying to re-arrest the accused till the filing of this report.