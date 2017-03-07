KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Monday held Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and its chief Altaf Hussain responsible for the destruction of Karachi, stating that today the people of the city had rejected Altaf Hussain.

Talking to the media men at Governor’s House, the governor said that during Pervaiz Musharraf era, Karachi was handed over to MQM and was given a free hand to operate.

“It was decided to launch a targeted operation in the port city during the era of former army chief Ashfaq Pervez Kayani in year 2013,” he added.

He said earlier the anchor persons sitting in Islamabad and Lahore were afraid of talking against MQM and its chief, but now the situation had changed. “People are free to express their views and no one is talking to reopen MQM headquarter Nine-Zero,” he said, and added, “Earlier the situation of Karachi was worse and investors avoided investing here, but now the scenario has changed as the investors are investing in port city.”

He said that Talibanization and street crimes in Karachi were the key issues of the city and the government was taking solid measures against both these issues. “An impression is being created that I am only the Governor of Karachi, but I have received invitations from Larkana and Shikarpur and will soon visit other parts of the province,” the governor added.

Talking about the development work in Karachi, he said that work was in progress speedily on the Green Line Project while loadshedding would be over by the end of this year.

He further informed that the completion of Lyari Expressway would resolve the traffic issues in the city while the federal government would provide funds for the development of industrial zone of the province.

“I am in contact with all the political and nationalist parties, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and have also invited PTI leaders for the meeting but they did not bother to have meet me,” Zubair informed.