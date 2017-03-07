KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has assured the physically challenged students that the party will take up the issue of their participation in Asia Cup Cricket Tournament in Bangladesh.

He was talking to a gathering of disabled students, who met him here on Monday. The meeting was organised by the Deaf Education Welfare Society (DEWA).

The JI leader, with the help of an interpreter, exchanged views with the participants on several issues.

He was briefed on the issues of those players whose hearing is impaired.

He was informed that four students of DEWA Academy among 16 from across the country were aspiring to participate in a cricket tournament in Bangladesh, but were unable to do so just because of lack of resources, whereas the government and the Pakistan Cricket Board were showing a cold response.

In his response, he assured the youngsters that he would take the matter up with the federal government as well as the concerned authorities.

He added that if the government failed to discharge its duties in this regard, he will approach industrialists for arranging funds for them, so the students could represent Pakistan.

"Participation of Pakistani players in the tournament would be an honour for the country," Engr Naeem said.

The JI leader appreciated the students for the courage and ability to deal with the life despite all difficulties. “Nature has bestowed upon you extra-ordinary qualities. You never allowed your deprivation to become an obstacle,” he added.

On the occasion, he introduced the youth to the message of his party and its contributions for the country and the society.

He said that JI had served the city whenever was given the chance.

He assured the gathering that the party would ensure the rights of physically challenged people.