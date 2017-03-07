KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Farooq Sattar on Monday expressed grave concern over the current census book and said that rigging before the census was carried out to facilitate the feudal lords of Sindh.

He expressed these views while talking to the media men after filing a petition in Supreme Court’s (SC) Karachi Registry to constitute census blocks as per rise in population.

Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kaiful wara, Barrister Farogh Naseem, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter, MQM lawmakers and other member of MQM coordination committee were also present on the occasion.

Sattar said that it is matter of concern that people of the province were in miserable condition as they were deprived of basic facilities, in addition the efforts were being made to show the less population of the urban region of the province. He said the residence of the Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur, MirpurKhas and other cities of Sindh were in sense of deprivation and were facing population congestion in urban region of province. MQM-P leader said that in census of 1998 there were about 47.65 percent blocks in urban region but now it has reduced to 46.34. It is matter of concern that despite of increase in population in the urban areas the figures were being reduced.

He said that party has submitted a plea over the issue and would fight the case of the deprived people. He informed that the petition urges SC to declare current census blocks annul and to carry out head count in supervision of army.

Alleging Sindh government, Sattar said that population of port city has swelled significantly since 1998 but the provincial rulers rejecting it has reduced census block.

On the other hand the PPP has displayed the population of rural areas hundreds times more than actually residing. He said that census blocks should be increased in accordance with increase in population to ensure transparency of the census.