Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged Wapda to give due attention to the projects it has launched in Sindh.

This he said while talking to Chairman Wapda General Muzammel who called on him here at the CM House on Monday.

Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch was also present in the meeting.

The chief minster said that Reni Canal project, phase-II, which as per plan was supposed to be 210 km long up to Mithi where a second reservoir was to be constructed with a storage capacity of 93,000 acre feet to provide water to the people of Thar.

The Wapda chairman said that there was a proposal to name Reni Canal phase-II as Thar Canal was under consideration as it would provide water to Thar.

It may be noted that Reni Canal Project Phase-I emanates from the Guddu Barrage and passes near Ubaro, Daharki, Mirpur Mathelo, Khangarh, Salehpat, and Rohri.

It terminates at Nara with a reservoir with a storage capacity of 61,000 acre feet.

Wapda Chairman General Muzzamel said that he had visited Hub Dam a number of times, and found out that it usually over flew during peak season.

“Presently, its walls are 50 feet high, which are not enough to store water,” he said, and added, “Every year around 20 MAF overflows and goes into the sea.”

He said that he had worked out a plan to raise its walls by three meters to save the water. “PC-I was under preparation, he said.

The chief minister urged him to take up RBOD-I which had some issues and start RBOD- III so that issue of disposal of saline water into the sea could be settled.

The Wapda chairman said he was working on the project.

The chairman told the chief minister that Darawat Dam in the lap of Khirthar Range had been completed now its distribution system was to be constructed.

The Wapda was actively working on the project and would be done in consultation with Sindh irrigation department.

It may be noted that concrete gravity dam across Nai Baran River near Village Jhangri, District Jamshoro. The dam has a length of 820 feet long with 141 feet height, which would store about 120,000 acres feet of water to help irrigate 25,000 acres of land in the area.