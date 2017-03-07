MIRPURKHAS - PPP MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure, brother in law of former president and Co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, has said that PPP government is making all-out efforts to address the grievances of the masses as development schemes of worth billions of rupees have been approved for the entire province.

He was talking to party workers and office- bearers at his residence at Kot Mirus, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad here on Monday.

On the occasion, his younger brother and District Council Mirpurkhas Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpure was also present.

Earlier he was arrived here at his residence after returning from London where he had gone for a medical checkup a few months back.

He said that conspiracies were being hatched to damage the PPP government, but his party was the party of masses and its leaders had given sacrifices for the restoration of democracy, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

He asked the workers to prepare for the coming general elections and go door to door to convey the message and vision of Benazir.

Regarding complaints against Wapda, the PPP leader said the department belonged to the federal government and it had tortured the people of Sindh immensely.

“This attitude of the department towards the people of Sindh will negatively affect the PML-Nawaz’s prospects in next elections,” he opined.

He claimed that PPP will emerge as the largest party of the country in coming elections and would rule the country for the next 5 years.