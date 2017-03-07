KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Monday blasted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over using Mohajir card and claiming itself to be the real representative of Mohajir community.

PSP Information Secretary Iftikhar Alam accused MQM-P leadership of forcing the workers to change loyalties, adding that MQM-P was working for personal gains and was hoodwinking the people for decades.

Iftikhar was addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

PSP leader Iftikhar Randhawa, Asiya Ishaq and Mohammad Adil were also present on the occasion.

Criticising the MQM-P leadership further, he said that the so-called stakeholder of the city had given nothing to the Karachiites. “In fact, the party remained indulged in violence,” PSP leader said, and added those people who were responsible for the destruction of Karachi were claiming to be the stakeholders.

“MQM-P always used the Mohajir card and once again wants to get sympathy by misguiding the people,” he alleged.

He termed MQM-P leaders’ allegation that PSP leader Waseem Aftab was pressurising their workers to change their loyalties as totally baseless. “PSP has never pressurised the political workers to join the party ranks but it has provided a platform to the people to practice politics in a positive way,” he said, and launched a counter attack by accusing the MQM-P of threatening the PSP workers in prisons to change their loyalties.

He said it was ironical that MQM-P that had never bothered to pay heed to the condition of arrested and missing workers was today making tall claims.

“During the last three decades, MQM-P has failed to provide any relief to the citizens,” he said, and added, “It has put their lives at stake instead.”

“MQM-P staged a drama of cleaning the city by launching a 100-day campaign of cleanliness but everyone is aware as the city is still presenting a look of a garbage dump,” Alam said, and added, “I request MQM-P to stop playing with sentiments of the people and stop harming the city.”

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiuqi on Monday had alleged that PSP was threatening and pressurizing the party workers in prisons to change their loyalties while MQM-P worker Nadir Shah had gone missing from the Central Prison Karachi.