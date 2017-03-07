Agencies/Our Staff Reporter

KARACHI - The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of Karachi Water and Sewage Board (KWSB) Managing Director (MD) Misbahuddin during hearing of the case pertaining to non-provision of safe drinking water and proper sewerage system to the people of Sindh.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Faisal Arab, heard the case.

A judicial commission, headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, formed to investigate the matter, submitted a report in the court, which revealed that the drinking water supplied in various parts of the province contained viruses that caused Hepatitis-B, blood deficiency and malnutrition in children.

The report disclosed that certain deficiencies and diseases had spread throughout the province due to the consumption of contaminated water.

It also claimed that the water supply system in Karachi and Hyderabad was impaired and the water provided to both these cities was of a poor quality.

The court was also told that there were around 700 substandard Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in the province that were not checked after their completion.

According to the report, the laboratories set up alongside these RO plants were non-functional as even basic instruments for water testing were not present in them.

The report also said that it could not be determined if the management of the water board knew about the presence of foreign bodies in the water, and raised questions regarding the mismanagement evident in the water and sewage board system across Sindh.

The commission had asked the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) on Jan 4 to assess Sindh's drinking water system.

PCRWR presented its report on March 4, in which it said that the water provided in 13 districts of the province was hazardous for human consumption.

PCRWR took 300 water samples from Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Tharparkar, Hyderabad and six Karachi's districts and confirmed the presence of bacteria in them.

The PCRWR report declared that most of the water in these areas — both above and below ground — was unsafe for human consumption.

The PCRWR report further said that a new waste management system that cost millions of rupees was bought, but the garbage disposal situation in the city was yet to be improved save some posh areas.

The court was also told that Manchar Lake, which was said to be Sindh's largest source of fresh water, was now polluted and the water in the lake was laced with arsenic, mercury, magnesium and cadmium.

During the court hearing, Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon was asked about the measures the Sindh government was taking for the protection of Manchar Lake from pollution.

Expressing displeasure over the lack of measures for the protection of the lake, the court ordered better measures for environmental protection.

KWSB stops water supply:

Meanwhile, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) stopped the water supply to various parts of the metropolis on Monday, and held Green Bus Project management responsible for that.

Residents living in localities adjacent to the green line project have been suffering miserably for the last six months after work on the project began.

Interestingly, Water Tanker Mafia business remains functional even on the same route. Residents of the affected areas, including Nazimabad, Gulbahar, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Buffer Zone, Shadman Town, North Karachi and Surjani Town complain that they are deprived of water supply for the last four to five months.

They informed that the Water Board made excuses that the water supply lines were badly affected at different locations due to digging, and it was unable to provide uninterrupted water supply.

According to water board officials, the leakages in supply lines are causing a loss of around 25 percent of the total available water in the system, due to which they are unable to provide water to several areas.

Ultimately, the residents are forced to purchase water tankers at high rates.

The residents say that they purchase a tanker of 3500 gallon of water at Rs3000 to Rs3500.

As the KW&SB has failed to provide smooth water supply across the city, the water tanker mafia has taken over and is calling the shots.

People, on the other hand, are left with no choice except to purchase water on rates set by the tanker mafia.

Interestingly, the Water Board had earlier, on different occasions, taken action against the operators of these illegal water hydrants, but unfortunately they have once again raised their head, and steal the water from the water board’s supply lines, especially the Hub Canal.

It is worth mentioning here that following the orders of the apex court earlier, a massive crackdown was witnessed against sub-soil water hydrants in the metropolis as a result of which hundreds of illegal sub-soil water hydrants were demolished.

But the same have again surfaced and are functional under the nose of KWSB.