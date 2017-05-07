KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the provincial government is ready to establish a journalists training academy at the Karachi University if media houses and senior journalists extend their support and cooperation.

He said this while addressing a World Press Freedom Day programme organised by the Karachi Press Club and the National Press Club at a hotel here on Saturday evening.

He agreed with other speakers that there was no proper arrangement for training of reporters, editorial staff and other newsmen working in different sections. “The Sindh government will establish a training academy at the Mass Communication Department of the University of Karachi if media houses, press clubs and senior journalists support it,” he said.

The chief minister said that there was a lack of unity among working journalists that was evident from two and sometime three press clubs in each and every district of the province in general and in Pakistan in particular.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that strength of democracy was linked to free media and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had always supported a free media and struggled for freedom of the press. When former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf had shut down some news channels during his rule, he said, PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto had stood by them and visited their offices.

“How many talk show hosts are journalists?” he asked. “I would have not taken up this matter, but you [senior journalists present on the occasion] have taken up this issue in your speeches,” he said and added that training for TV anchor persons was also necessary.

Murad Ali Shah agreed with the speakers that reporters and analysts who did not know formation of national and provincial budgets were analysing budgets. “This is a very sad situation that journalism has been infested with commercialisation and irrelevant people have started controlling the newsrooms,” he said. He said that newsmen would have to liberate their newsrooms from owners of the channels and media houses.

The chief minister said that some anchors start imposing their opinion on their guests in their talk shows through loud talk and irrelevant questions from 7pm to 10pm. Instead of conducting programmes, most of them start issuing decrees. There must be some decent way of conducting programmes and dealing with the guests, but this is all due to a lack of professionalism and training.

He said that his government was assisting financially the press clubs and newsmen, but the media houses and owners of the channels did not play their due role. When a policeman lays his life in the line of his duty, the Sindh government continues his salary till the age of his superannuation and also gives his family a substantial amount in compensation, a job and other facilities. “This practice should be adopted by media houses for their workers who lay their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah deplored that in the past the media houses used to register their reporters and sub-editors with EOBI, but this practice has come to an end.

On the occasion, he distributed shields to senior journalists. Those who spoke on the occasion were Imtiaz Alam, Mazhar Abbas, Amir Zia, Nasira Zuberi, Anik Ahmed and Dr Jabbar Khatak.