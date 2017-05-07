KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that those joining the party will be given an opportunity to show their potential to change the political landscape of the provincial capital.

“Let us work together for restoration of the City of Lights and the City of Peace besides provision of food, shelter and clothes to every citizen,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated while addressing more than 100 political leaders, office-bearers and workers from PTI, MQM and FML who joined the PPP over the last eight months. Prominent among those who called on Bilawal were Zubair Khan, central president of PTI’s Labour Wing; Naeem Shaikh, former Town Nazim of Korangi; Sheikh Mohammad Feroze; Farah Shaikh and Samina Salam.

Bilawal said that PPP was the party of all classes and entire Pakistan and the vision of its founding leadership was to strengthen a democratic Pakistan ruled by the masses. “The PPP has seen great political movements, leading the people from the front for the rights of the people and our country,” he said. He predicted that PPP candidates would win majority seats in Karachi in 2018 general elections and asked the workers to coordinate with the new entrants.

The PPP chairman welcomed the new entrants to the party and hoped that they would carry forward message of Bhuttoism to their areas and dispel misconceptions about the provincial government. PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Senator Saeed Ghani and others were present on the occasion.