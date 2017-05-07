KARACHI : The paramedical staff of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) on Saturday staged a demonstration for acceptance of their demands and boycotted their duties for two hours.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like “stop injustice to paramedics”, “increase allowances”, “implement service structure” and “give risk allowance”.

The protesters said that the paramedical staff would hold a protest demonstration outside the Old Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) on May 9, 2017, against “injustice and violation of their rights” if their “genuine demands” are not be accepted by the authorities concerned within four days.

The protest demonstration led to poor patient care at the Abbasi Shahed Hospital. The visiting and admitted patients had to suffer a lot as the outpatient departments and wards remained non-functional due to the absence of the paramedical staff during the protest.