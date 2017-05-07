KARACHI - Police investigators, who claim to have investigated a number of high profile criminal cases during the last three-and-a-half years of Karachi operation, have failed to find those involved in the murder of social activist Khurram Zaki.

A social media campaigner and civil society activist, Khurram Zaki, was gunned down in a brazen attack on May 7 last year. At least four men riding two motorcycles opened fire on Zaki when he was eating dinner at a restaurant in the North Karachi area. Zaki was killed and two others were critically wounded in the attack.

A former journalist, Zaki was an active campaigner for human rights and was the editor of a website and Facebook page Let Us Build Pakistan (LUBP), which claimed to "spread liberal religious views and condemned extremism in all forms".

Zaki was also former head of current affairs at a private organisation, where he looked after infotainment and religious programming.

Zaki had been in the media limelight alongside activist Jibran Nasir in a campaign against Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz, who allegedly incited hatred against Shias. The campaigners had managed to get a case registered against Aziz.

Police investigators say they are working on the case, but it will take more to complete the investigation. Investigation Officer Saeed Arain said that police had failed so far to arrest the culprits because of a lack of evidences. He however said that police were focusing on such cases and the culprits would be arrested soon.

