KARACHI: Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh chief Shahi Syed has said that his party has started its activities across the city and it has scheduled public gatherings and seminars in the month of May.

Addressing party workers at Bacha Khan Markaz, Shahi directed the workers to get ready for the programmes in May. He said that ANP would hold a public gathering in Bilal Colony, Korangi, on May 7 (Sunday). A seminar would be hosted at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) in memory of those killed in May 12, 2007, violence in Karachi. He asked the rulers to stop corruption and have mercy on Karachiites.

Various political parties’ leaders have been invited to attend the seminar on May 12, said Shahi, adding that ANP chief Asfandyar Wali would reach Karachi to address the public gathering on May 21.

Talking about the current situation in the port city, Shahi said the city had turned into a waste dump and the government had failed to provide any relief to people. He said that people of Karachi were paying a heavy price as diseases were spreading fast in the city due to poor sanitation. He asked the rulers to stop corruption and have mercy on Karachiites.

Lauding services of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for peace in the city, the ANP leader said that his party supported every action of the security forces against the terrorists. He said the ANP did not believe in politics of ethnicity and it was against terrorism.