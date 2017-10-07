KARACHI - Two including a cop was killed and five others wounded over a pity issue in the limits of Lyari.

Children’s fight intensifies in Lyari while rival used batons, sticks and firing left five injured and two killed, including the police constable. Police arrested five each from both sides.

According to the details, Head Constable Gulab Khan and a man named Javaid Khan resided in lane 1 of Gulistan Colony, located on Mirza Adam Khan Road, Lyari. Both men had frequent territorial disputes over their children’s playing area and loitering on the streets.

On Friday both exchanged hot words, after which a fight broke out. Seeing them fighting, their brothers and relatives also got involved. Both of them hit each other with glass bottles, batons and sticks. Due to the fight, the lane turned into a battle ground. Amidst the fight, they also opened fire, leaving head constable Gulab Khan and Javed Khan dead and injuring five others.

A large number of Rangers and police personnel reached the scene, and after taking control of the situation, they immediately shifted the dead and injured to the civil hospital. The brother of deceased cop Aslam Pervez, and Asif, Waqar Shah brother of deceased Javaid, cousin Asif and friend Mohammad Yousuf are amongst the injured.

According to the DSP Chakiwara, Qamar Ahmed, 8 bullets of 30 and 9 mm have been recovered from the crime scene. In the presence of the family members of the murderers, two separate cases will be registered. The five injured people will be arrested due to their involvement in the case.

The murdered head constable left behind 4 children. He worked in the Civil Lines Police station. The slain Javed was a father of a child and owned a shop of rickshaw spare parts in Gulistan Colony.