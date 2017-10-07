SHIKARPUR - If polio staffers did not discharge their duties with sincerity they would be sent to jail because of many children were deprived of polio drops in 5 union councils including Pir Bakhsh Shujrah, Garhi Dakho, Lakhi, Jano Sharif and Wariyaso of district Shikarpur.

This was said by the Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Syed Hassan Raza during a meeting at Darbar Hall at Deputy Commissioner Office to review arrangements for anti-polio drive on Friday.

The deputy commissioner rebuked the polio staffers and said that every polio staffers trained before anti-polio campaign but in spite of that they (polio workers) could not meet their fulfillment which would consider as negligence and legal action would be taken against them, read communiqué issued by information department. Also, DC vowed that he would visit the five union councils to monitor the polio drive and if any polio worker found absent from his duty he would be sent to jail.

Besides, the DC directed the polio staffers don’t only complete formalities do their duties with honesty for larger interests of the children of Shikarpur because who are future of Nation.

The DHO, Assistant Commissioner’s of Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Khanpur, Garhi Yasin and Shikarpur, Medical Officers’ and representatives of non-government organisations (NGOs) participated in the meeting.