KARACHI - The Karachi University (KU) administration in a surprising security move has banned motorcyclists to wear helmet within the university premises.

The act has come following the events of knife-wielding motorcyclist attacking women on the streets of Karachi. The step is taken as a ‘precautionary move’ to protect the students inside the university. Security advisor KU Dr Muhammad Zubair told media that until the arrest of serial attacker, we won’t allow anyone to wear helmet within the university. He said that all those students and staff wearing helmets following today will be asked by security guards present at the gates to deposit them at the entry points before entering the university or to take off their helmets and will be checked in order not to have any knife with them.

On the other hand, Nearly 15 more suspects were taken into custody as what the District East police have sped up their actions in a bid to arrest a ‘serial attacker’ engaged in attacking women in parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and its surrounding areas from the last ten days.

The suspects were detained during snap checking, patrolling and search operations in parts of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and its surrounding areas since early hours of Friday, however, the police remained fail to arrest a serial attacker.

Law enforcement agencies, particularly District East police have so far been detained over two dozen suspects since they have enhanced snap checking and raids in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and its surrounding areas.

On the other hand, IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khowaja held a meeting at Central Police Office on Friday about to review the law and order situation, particularly the knife attacks in a city.

IGP Sindh appointed Zone East DIG Sultan Khowaja as a focal person about to share the details or police progress ahead of the knife attacks with the media. He also directed the police officials concerned to arrest the serial attacker while adopting a latest and modern strategy. He also directed to strengthen the coordination with the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.