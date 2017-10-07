KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have arrested a man posing as an army major to swindle people during snap checking in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, said a press release issued by the paramilitary force.

Muhammad Rafiq, the con man, introduced himself as Major Ali affiliated with an intelligence agency when stopped by the Sindh Rangers. The paramilitary troops started inspection of his car when Rafiq failed to provide his departmental identity card.

During inspection, one illegal 9mm pistol, narcotics and fake property papers were recovered. The man was immediately taken into custody.

Initial investigation of the suspect revealed that the man posing as an army official used to take bribes from the families of arrested suspects, and was also involved in land grabbing. Two of his accomplices, Ghulam Fareed and Ali Hasan, were arrested by the law enforcement authorities after Rafiq’s disclosure. The suspects have been handed over to police.