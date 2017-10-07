KARACHI - Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Professor and former chairman of International Relations department KU and former president of Karachi University Teachers’ Society (KUTS) Dr Shaikh Mutahir Ahmed.

“Dr Mutahir Ahmed was a great teacher having a high character and moral values. He was a brave person and fought with cancer with great courage,” held the VC. Dean faculty of social sciences KU Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri also expressed condolences over the sad demise of Dr Mutahir Ahmed and termed him as one of the most favourite teachers of faculty of social sciences.

Dr Mutahir Ahmed served as the Chairman of department of International Relations, President of KUTS and currently was serving as Secretary Affiliation Committee KU. He joined KU in 1995 as Lecturer and in 2005 he was appointed as a Professor.

Dr Mutahir Ahmed’s funeral prayers were offered at Jamia Masjid Ibrahim, KU and was attended by a large number of teachers and students including the Vice Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan, former Vice Chancellors Prof Dr Muhammad Qaiser and Prof Dr Zafar Saeed Saifi, MPA Peoples Party Saeed Ghani, Senator Nehal Hashmi, Prof Dr Akhtar Baloch, President KUTS Dr Shakeel Farooqui and Prsident Arts Council Ahmed Shah. Dr Mutahir Ahmed was laid to rest in KU graveyard.