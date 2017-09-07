KARACHI : On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah cleaning of roads and streets remained continue on second day of the cleanliness campaign under the direct supervision of the Assistant Commissioners of District Central.

The entire district has been cleared completely of offal whereas relief work in rain-affected areas has also been 90 percent completed, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

District Central Deputy Commissioner, Fariddudin Mustafa said that a large area of the district has been covered including North Nazimabad, Hyderi, Sir Sulaiman Road, all underpasses, main roads as well as internal arteries.

Adding that Kashmiri Colony was among the hardest hit areas therefore a large proportion of the labour force and machinery is focusing on this area. 10 dumpers, 10 tractor trolleys, 12 tractors with blades, 2 excavators, 1 bob kit and about 100 manual labour were currently employed in Kashmiri Colony.

According to the DC Central the rain water in the area has mostly been drained out.