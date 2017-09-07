KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested a key-leader of the newly emerging militant group Ansar-ul-Shariah Pakistan, involved in the assassination attempt on Sindh Assembly opposition leaders Khawaja Izhar and killing of number police personnel and officers.

Sheharyar alias Abdullah Hashmi, spokesperson for the organisation, was reportedly arrested during a raid in Defence Housing Authority (DHA). He is also said to be a closed aide of another commander of the group Abdul Karim Sarosh Siddiqui who escaped the arrest when the District Malir police in collaboration with the intelligence agency conducted a raid at his residence at Kaniz Fatima Society a couple of days ago who is also said to be a mastermind of the attack on the opposition leader.

Following the raid one policeman gunned down another wounded while Siddiqui managed to flee. Police investigators have also recorded the statement of the Sheharyar quoting the confessions said that the group militants used to make the films of all of their terror activities and also used special mobile apps to communicate each other while they used the USBs to gather the data.

Investigators said that the group comprised at least a dozen militants who are the highly qualified from different varsities including University of Karachi, NED and Dawood Engineering University. Earlier associating with the different militant outfits including Daesh, al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Jesh-e-Muhammad, they got militancy training from Afghanistan and later established their own group.

Sheharyar had also a Masters degree in Applied Physics from the KU. The investigators have also recorded the statement of the Sarosh’s father Sajjad Siddiqui which confirmed that Sarosh was actively involved in the group from the past few years. The father in his recorded statement confirmed that he resisted and asked his son to not open a fire on the police during a raid but his son opened fire at the police and escaped.

The investigators have so far been detained over 15 suspects including their ring leader during the raids since the assassination attempt on Opposition leader.

It is worth mentioning here that the law enforcement agencies were clueless about the ASP intermittently targeting the police officers and personnel as so far 16 cops have been killed in the current year in different incidents of target killing. Police claimed to have busted the group of Mufti Shakir previously involved in the killing of policemen but the killing of militant Hassan Israr who had attacked the Khawaja Izhar unfolded the network of ASP.

6 more police officers

reshuffled

As many as six more senior police officers were transferred and posted on Wednesday as part of an ongoing reshuffling in the Sindh police department.

In pursuance of the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad’s notification on promotion of BS-20 Saqib Ismail Memon, SSP District South is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Karachi-Range vice Azad Khan transferred, Azad Khan, PSP (BS-20), DIGP, South Zone, Karachi Range, is transferred and posted as DIGP, Training, relieving Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh of the additional charge, reads a notification issued by Rizwan Memon, Chief Secretary Sindh.

Similarly, Syed Asad Raza, PSP (BS-19), AIGP Administration Central Police Office, Karachi is transferred and posted as SSP District South vice Saqib Ismail Memon. Ghulam Nabi Keerio, PSP (BS-18), awaiting posting is posted as SP Traffic District West against an existing vacancy.

Nasir Aftab, PSP (BS-19), awaiting posting is posted as SP District Sujawal vice Fida Hussain Janwari transferred while Janwari, PSP (BS-18), SP District Sujawal, is transferred and posted as SSP District Korangi, Karachi vice Muhammad Nouman Siddiqui transferred and directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

Sources in the police department said that more transfers and postings in the department expected in the coming days.

OUR STAFF REPORTER