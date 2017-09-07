KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar paid a detailed visit of various areas of district central on Wednesday to inspect and review cleanliness works and condition of storm water drains.

He was accompanied by the chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, MPA Jamal Ahemd, chairmen of district central union committees, director general works Shahab Anwer, Sr. Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad and other officers, said a statement on Wednesday. The Mayor went to DMC Central Office in Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Haidery, Shahra-e- Noor Jehan, Asghar Ali Shah Stadium and other areas where he reviewed sanitation works and issued necessary directives to concerned officers.

While talking to media representatives Mayor Karachi said 95 percent offal have been removed in the city and action will be taken against those officers who showed negligence.

He said the main issue of the city is garbage dumping as the route of landfill site Jam Chakro was closed since ten days and now garbage being shifted to Jam Chakro after reopening.

He urged the industrialists to remove their pipes laid in the drains or action will be taken.

The Mayor also inspected storm water drains and checked the cleanliness situation in different areas of district central.





APP