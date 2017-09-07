KARACHI : Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called upon the youth of the country to come under the flag of PPP and join the struggle for transforming Pakistan into an egalitarian, peaceful and progress nation. The PPP Chairman stated this while talking to a delegation of People’s Youth Organization comprising its President Javed Nayyab Leghari, General Secretary Mehmood Junejo and Information Secretary Shafqat Mirani who called on him at Bilawal House, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Bilawal said that PPP has planned inspiring and valuables plans for the youth in Party’s Manifesto for 2018 general elections adding that youth are backbone of the PPP.

He pointed out that the party has given representation to the youth in local bodies election and pledged that PPP would ensure strong representation of youth in the next elections of National and Provincial Assemblies.