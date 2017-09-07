KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to condemn massacre of Muslims by Myanmar‘s forces.

The speakers on the occasion urged the United Nation, human rights organizations to take effective steps for the protection of Rohingya Muslims and also demanded the PML-Nawaz ruling government to play its role in this regard.

PSP leaders including Waseem Aftab, Ashfaq Mangi and others were present on the occasion while PPP delegation led by Najmi Alam, PTI Imran Ismail, JUP leader Moulana Mohammad Israr, Burmi Bangali Committee representatives and others also attended the protest demonstration.

Addressing the participants of the protest demonstration, the speakers called upon the Muslims countries to take notice of the Buddhists‘ atrocities on Rohingya Muslim. They said that it is unfortunate that Rohingya Muslims were being killed and human rights organisation and international community had kept criminal silence on the matter.

The Speakers said that Myanmar‘s army was committing crimes against humanity and bloodshed in Myanmar had shocked the entire nation. UN should take immediate action to end this massacre, they demanded.

Further condemning the killing of Muslims, The speakers said that the Buddhists had no sympathies for mankind and were shedding the blood of innocent people. The Muslim Ummah across the world should stand up to protest against the genocide of Muslims and put pressure on United Nation to resolve matter.

JI URGES GOVT TO INVOLVE

REGIONAL POWERS

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded of the government to approach the government of China to use its influence Myanmar so as to provide some relief to the affected Muslims of Myanmar.

Addressing a party meeting of office bearers at the JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq, he said that the genocide of Muslims in Rohangia, Myanmar is unacceptable. It is the obligation of the entire Umma to raise its voice and support the oppressed Muslims in Myanmar. He said that the JI’s march in Karachi against the government of Myanmar would help highlighting the issue in media. He further said that unfortunately, no strong voice is being raised in the favor of oppressed Rohangia Muslims. We are trying to awake the international human rights institutions as well as the international powers, he said.

Engr. Naeem held the Britain responsible for the crises, saying that the British rulers purposely created the issue while they were leaving the sub continent. He said that since 1946, 14 army operations have been carried out against the Muslims in Myanmar. He stressed the need of unity among Muslim Umma so as to protect vulnerable Muslim communities across the world. JI leaders Dr. Usama Razi, Birjees Ahmed, Burmese Muslim Leader Abdul Rasheed and others also addressed the meeting.

KCCI CONDEMNS KILLINGS

The leadership of Businessmen Group and Office Bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has strongly condemned the atrocities being once again committed against the Rohingya Muslim community in Myanmar (Burma).

In a statement, Chairman Businessmen Group and Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, Vice Chairmen BMG and Former Presidents Tahir Khaliq, Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, President KCCI, Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Senior Vice President KCCI Asif Nisar, Vice President KCCI Muhammad Younus Soomro and KCCI Managing Committee members, while expressing deep concern over widespread killings of Muslims in Myanmar, said that killings and persecution of Muslims in such a brutal manner is blatant violation of fundamental humanitarian principles.

They urged the Pakistani government to utilise diplomatic channels and vocally raise voice against the genocide of innocent Muslims in Myanmar.

BMG leadership and KCCI office bearers also urged the international community, particularly the United Nations and other international human rights organisations, to effectively pressurise the Burmese government for ending the massacre and take steps against the barbaric killings of Muslim in Myanmar as the situation was likely to fuel hatred.

They said that the growing crisis threatens Myanmar’s diplomatic relations Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia and many other Muslim-majority countries in Southeast Asia where there is profound public anger over the treatment of the Rohingya Muslims.

The Business and Industrial community of Karachi is totally shocked and deeply saddened to see the ongoing violence against the Rohingya Muslims and the situation calls for effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such violence against the Muslim minority, they added.

Referring to across-the-board global protests and recent online petitions campaigns which received huge response from across the world, they said that everyone has been rightly demanding to take back the Nobel Peace Prize given to Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi as she no longer deserves it because of her sheer negligence to the plight of Rohingya Muslims.

