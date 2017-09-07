KANDHKOT - A large number of people took a rally against unannounced power loadshedding on Wednesday.

According to details, a large number of local traders, citizens, social activists and others marched through various roads and streets and culminated at main city point where they shouted slogans against Wapda authorities.

The enraged protesters were led by Tofique Ahmed, Rab Dino, Abbas Ali Mahendar, Pretam Das and others. They told media persons that up to 18 hours power loadshedding were being carried out in various cities of Kashmore especially in Kandhkot and Tangwani sub-divisions.

Due to prolonged power outages, the life of the locals disrupted badly. They demanded the higher authorities to take immediate action against Wapda officials who were continuing 18 hours unscheduled power loadshedding. They warned if unscheduled power loadshedding would continue in Kashmore then they will protest in front of Chief Engineer Sepco.

Later, they dispersed peacefully.

21 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Kashmore Police on Wednesday claimed to have nabbed 21 suspects and also impounded 130 unregistered motorbikes during the snap checking.

Kashmore Police spokesman Nadar Ali Channa told media persons that police launched a crackdown on unregistered bikes, vehicles and also holding fake and fancy number plates in the district. He said during snap checking in the city and specially at the entry points of the cities Including Kandhkot, kashmore, Tangwani Karmpur, Guddu Police impounded more than 100 unregistered bikes while nabbed 31 suspects within 24 hours.

He said police also removed green, fancy, police and press number plates from several hundreds of the bikes. To thwart any untoward situation on the Defence Day, SSP has increased patrolling in the entire district particularly at bordering areas of Sindh Punjab and Sindh Baluchistan.

When contacted to Kashmore Police Chief Sarfraz Nawaz Sheikh told to The Nation that the action was taken in wake of increasing street crime such as robberies, theft, bike snatching throughout Kashmore.

The number plate of the vehicle mainly bike is its identity and most outlaws and other anti-social elements use motorbikes with fancy number plates or unauthorized number to hide their identity.

SSP said citizens should register their motorbikes and also cooperate with police in maintaining law and order.