KARACHI (PR) - Bahria Town’s rescue teams reached the site of landslide tragedy in Gulshan Ghazi Baldia Town to help the victims of this calamity, which claimed 5 lives of a family. The rest of the family members are seriously wounded.

The late-night landslide occurred on a hilly plateau in the area, giving the occupants of the house little time to vacate the premises. The people of the area started the rescue work themselves. Always ready to respond to such mishaps, Bahria Town’s rescue teams along with ambulances and heavy machinery reached the site in no time to start the rescue work. People of the area praised the efforts and expertise of Bahria Town’s rescue unit.

