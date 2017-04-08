KARACHI - The residents of Defence and Clifton and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged a demonstration outside the Cantonment Board, Clifton, to protest water shortage.

According to details, people living in Defence, Clifton and other adjoining areas took to the street and chanted slogans against the district government. PTI legislators Dr Seema Zia, Khurram Sher Zaman, Samar Ali Khan and others were also present on the occasion. The protesters said that they were not getting water for the past few days as the lines were choked. They said that despite paying water tax the residents were not being supplied water. Tanker water suppliers were telling them to pay another tax of Rs500.

Addressing the demonstration, PTI leader Arif Alvi said that residents of DHA and Clifton had been deprived of water for many days. The authorities, instead of taking effective measures, had imposed another tax of Rs500 on the supply of water by tankers. “We have put forward demands that include supply of water through lines instead of dependence on tankers and removal of additional charges of Rs500 on tanker water supply,” said Alvi. He warned of another protest if the demands are not met.

During the demonstration, Alvi clashed with the police as he along with enraged protesters tried to barge into the CBC office. Heavy contingents of police had reached the scene. Police arrested a protester and PTI leaders asked police officers to release him. Alvi exchanged words with SHO Zulfiqar and grabbed his neck. Finally police released the activist. CBC officials assured PTI leadership of smooth water supply after negotiations.