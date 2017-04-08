KARACHI - Sindh police on Friday announced a reward of Rs5 million for anyone who would give information about facilitators of the suicide attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan.

“The suicide bomber carried out the attack and his facilitators were identifiable in 38 CCTV cameras installed in the surroundings of the shrine,” said a statement after a security meeting in Karachi on Friday. Officials of police, Sindh Rangers and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

The statement said the suicide bomber was putting on a ‘suicide’ jacket and two of his accomplices could be seen in the footage. They had remained at the shrine for an hour a day before the explosion on February 16.

“The Counter-Terrorism Department, the Rangers, intelligence agencies and police of Sehwan and Dadu districts collected the evidence and shared it with other LEAs,” it said.

“The photographs were then sent to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and their response is now awaited.”

The grisly bombing on February 16 claimed lives of at least 85 people and left more than 200 wounded.

16 rounded up in

targeted raids

As many as 16 suspects were rounded up in a targeted operation in the city on Friday.

The Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested six outlaws in different raids and recovered weapons and narcotics from them. A spokesman for the Rangers said the paramilitary force raided various parts of the city and arrested six outlaws, including target killers, extortionists and drug peddlers. The accused were shifted to an unknown location for further investigation and their identities were not disclosed.

Separately, Mubina Town police claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in a murder. Police said that accused Sami Khan had an affair with a woman ‘N’. He killed the woman’s husband Nayab in connivance with her. Police said the accused had confessed to having killed Nayab and received Rs15,000 from the woman for this purpose.

Shah Latif police claimed to have arrested robbers after an encounter at Shedi Goth. Police said that they were on a routine patrol when they asked a suspicious motorcyclist to stop. The gunmen opened fire at the police and an encounter ensued. During the exchange of fire, suspect Salman sustained bullet wounds. His accomplices Imran and Ayaz were arrested. Police recovered weapons and stolen motorbike from them.

Similarly, Aziz Bhatti police arrested four street criminals from Dalmiya Road and recovered weapons and valuables from them. Police said the accused were arrested during snap checking and they confessed to committing over 35 robberies in the Dalmiya locality. Police recovered weapons, motorbikes and other valuables from them.

Kharadar and Awami Colony police claimed to have arrested three illegal immigrants and booked them under the foreigner’s act.

The Anti-Violence and Crime Cell (AVCC) claimed to have arrested two accused involved in murder cases.

Police said the accused were arrested in a raid in Pak Colony area and were identified as Naveed Qureshi and Adnan. Police said the accused were involved in a number of criminal cases and were wanted to Sharfabad police in murder cases. Police claimed to have recovered weapons from them.