KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chapter staged a protest demonstration in front of K-Electric offices in Gizri area of Karachi on Friday.

A large number of people attended the demonstration and raised slogans against K-Electric. Protest leaders accused K-Electric of fleecing consumers and demanded action against it for its anti-consumer policies. They demanded that K-Electric return billions of rupees 'looted' from power consumers through overbilling, overcharging, meter rent and bank charges.

It is worth mentioning here that it was the second demonstration by Jamaat-e-Islami against the private power company over load-shedding and excessive billing. The first demonstration was scheduled on March 31. Violence was witnessed as police detained the party’s Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman along with other workers from JI headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq. Furthermore, over two dozen people were picked up after clashes between police and protesters on main arteries of the city amid firing and teargas shelling. However, the JI Karachi chapter announced that it would hold another demonstration on April 7 (Friday) and it would be a historic event. It warned that it would go for “Plan B” if police used force against the protesters.

However, Friday’s sit-in remained peaceful and a larger number of people attended it. Heavy contingents of police were deployed at the demonstration venue along with water cannons to prevent any untoward situation.

The protest started at noon and as the time was passed more workers gathered outside K-Electric offices and joined the demo. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with various slogans. JI workers also brought buffaloes to the sit-in venue to show that it was impossible to make the provincial and the federal governments to understand people’s problems. A number of people carrying complaints against K-Electric also participated in the demo and shared their grievances with JI leaders. JI leaders Muzaffar Hashmi, Ishaq Khan, Osama Razi, Muslim Pervaiz and Akhtar Wahab were also present at the sit-in.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, addressing the participants, highlighted irregularities in the K-Electric tariff. He said that the private power company had been given a free hand to rob money from Karachiites. The consumers were being overcharged.

He said that it was unfortunate that no decision had been taken so far against illegal practices of K-Electric, which had been collecting money from consumers in the name of bank charges and meter rent.

Accusing Nepra of favouring K-Electric, Hafiz Naeem said that tariff should be set for seven years, creating room for an increase in charges before time. In the latest tariff hike, K-Electric put a burden on the citizens of Karachi. He demanded that K-Electric lower its charges like Nepra, which recently reduced its base tariff by Rs3.5 to Rs12.07 per unit.

The JI leader said the private power company was not paying any taxes, but even then it had to pay a debt of Rs124 billion. He held K-Electric and corrupt politicians responsible for the miseries of more than 20 million residents of Karachi who had been facing a continuous mental and physical trauma due to the greed of K-Electric. “It is unfortunate that regulatory authorities are supporting illegal moves of KE,” he said.

“We are peaceful people and were on the roads to fight for rights of people. The JI has given a platform to citizens of Karachi to fight for their rights and it is a good sign that thousands of people have come out today against K-Electric’s illegal practices,” said the JI Karachi chief.

Terming K-Electric a mafia, Hafiz Naeem said the private power company had sufficient power for the city, but it was carrying out loadshedding to accomplish its hidden agenda. K-Electric had inflicted miseries on consumers through excessive billing, high tariff and ban on installation of separate meters in multi-storey buildings. Karachiites had enough and this practice would not be tolerated anymore. This movement has just started and will continue until demands are meet, he added.

The sit-in outside the KE head office continued till filling of this news report on Friday evening.

On the other hand, a K-Electric spokesperson refuted all allegations, saying its prime responsibility and focus was to serve the people of Karachi. “The power utility remains fully committed to its vision statement of 'Energising Karachi' while serving over 25 million people of Karachi and its adjoining areas.”

K-Electric spokesperson said that all billing was done as per regulatory processes and guidelines. Bills were generated as per consumer's meter reading. Any previous allegations relating to billing have already been reviewed and refuted by the concerned authorities.

With regard to the cost of electricity, the government has implemented a “Uniform Tariff Policy” across Pakistan, including Karachi. The slabs of electricity are also implemented across Pakistan. K-Electric confirmed that no change has been made in the tariff for consumers of Karachi.

KE requested stakeholders to disregard such 'baseless propaganda' and continue playing a positive role to facilitate capital intensive projects of KE for the betterment and improvement of Karachi and the country in a holistic manner. KE said it is committed to further improve availability and reliability of supply to people of Karachi and ensure growth of economy of Karachi and Pakistan.