KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that glory and vibrancy of Karachi have been restored to a certain extent. This can be gauged from the fact that many foreign companies are approaching the provincial government and seeking assistance on establishment of new industrial units in the Sindh capital.

“Hotels in Karachi are overloaded with foreigners and this is a positive sign. With the help of the business and industrial community of Karachi, we will fully restore the glory of the city,” he said while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the 14th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition at the Karachi Expo Centre on Friday. The exhibition has been organised by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Sindh Minister for Industries Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Businessmen Group Chairman and former president of KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, BMG Vice Chairman Tahir Khaliq, Zubair Motiwala, Anjum Nisar, KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Senior Vice President Asif Nisar, Vice President Younus Soomro, former presidents AQ Khalil, Haroon Bari, Abdullah Zaki and Younus Bashir, TDAP CEO SM Muneer, members of the KCCI managing committee and exhibitors were also present at the ceremony.

Murad Ali Shah said that progress and prosperity of entire Pakistan was linked to progress and prosperity of Karachi. Finally, he said, the significance of Karachi had been realised by even those who once thought that they could move forward and leave Karachi behind. This was their mistake. “Pakistan cannot prosper without giving Karachi its due status and this fact has now been realised by everyone,” he said.

In response to a question with regard to the concerns shown over Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), the Sindh chief minister said that this tax had been imposed to collect funds for some alternative schemes and rationalise the LNG prices. “It was totally unfair to charge GIDC so I raised this issue at the last CCI meeting in December 2016. I will further raise the issue in the next CCI meeting,” he said. He said that unfortunately it had been more than three months now, but the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had not taken place. He urged the CCI chairman to fulfil his constitutional responsibility and convene a meeting at the earliest.

The chief minister said that he would sit with businessmen and industrialists to sort out the issue of double taxation by the Sindh Revenue Board. “If any double taxation by SRB is found, immediate orders will be issued to withdraw the same,” he said. He was of the view that Karachi could not afford to go back to the era of lawlessness, hence efforts were being made to build the capacity of the civilian forces to ensure long-lasting peace in the city.

Commenting on K-IV project, the chief minister said that this Rs25 billion project was agreed to be funded equally by the federal and the provincial governments, but 90 percent of the funding had been provided by the Sindh government. The federal government has given just 10 percent of the total cost of the project. “I commit that even if they (the federal government) does not put money into this project, it is my duty to complete this project. In that case, I will make a hue and cry and need business community’s support to stop the federal government from backtracking on this project despite commitment,” he added. Businessmen Group Chairman and former president of KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, in his remarks, paid glowing tribute to the Sindh government and the governor of Sindh for supporting My Karachi Exhibition since 2004 and making it a regular feature.

Teli said that KCCI had been successfully organising this exhibition for the last 14 years and it had now become a trademark of the chamber. He said the exhibition helped a lot in building positive image of Karachi that was badly tarnished by the Western media. “The law and order situation was not as bad as portrayed by the media. Therefore, we felt it necessary to clarify misconceptions about Karachi by organising My Karachi Exhibition in 2004. It has become a tradition and will continue forever,” he said.

He attributed the success of the My Karachi Exhibition to people of the city, saying that around 800,000 to 1 million people visited the Expo Centre every year. He said that B2B meetings, recreational facilities, food court, kids playing area and bird and pet shows were regular features of the exhibition.

The BMG chairman stressed that keeping in view the huge population of Karachi and limited capacity at the Expo Centre, another exhibition centre should be established in the city. He said that today’s Karachi was very good and much better than what it was in the past. He said that 70 to 80 percent of the issues had been addressed and now it was high time to pay attention to the remaining 25 percent i.e. capacity building of police and other law enforcement agencies. “Police and LEAs should be equipped to control the situation after the Rangers leave the city. Otherwise all efforts to restore peace in Karachi will go waste and the city will plunge into serious lawlessness once again,” he said. He appreciated the steps taken by Syed Murad Ali Shah soon after assuming charge as chief minister of Sindh for development of Karachi. He said it was a very good sign. “The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and its government are looking back to Karachi in real sense. We warmly welcome this,” he added.

He requested the chief minister to make a commitment to allocate a specific amount of funds for development of Karachi every year, at least for next five years. “Such a commitment to Karachi by the chief minister will be fully supported by the businessmen and industrialists of Karachi. If you will support Karachi, we will support you,” he told the chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, BMG Vice Chairman and former president of KCCI Zubair Motiwala urged members of the diplomatic corps to convey the message of peace to the international community through their protocol posts. He asked them to tell the world that the business community of Pakistan was a peace-loving community and everything was fine in Pakistan. He said that diplomats should tell the world that the situation was much better compared to what it had been in the past. “We want to do business. We have nothing to do with terrorism. We are not terrorists; we are victim of terrorism,” he said.

Referring to GIDC, Motiwala said that it had led to an increase in manufacturing costs and made Pakistani products uncompetitive in the international market. “How can we compete in the international market when gas prices in many countries are much lower? In Bangladesh, gas prices are half or even less than half of gas prices in Pakistan,” he said, and requested the chief minister to raise this issue in next CCI meeting.

KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, welcoming the chief minister and other dignitaries, said the chamber started organising this exhibition in 2004. With the passage of time, he said, the tiny plant grew into a tall tree with several branches.He paid a tribute to the Sindh Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Karachi and reviving trade and industrial activities in the city, which accounts for more than 65 percent of national revenue collection. He sought chief minister’s help to deal with double taxation by the Sindh Revenue Board and the Federal Board of Revenue.