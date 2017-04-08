KARACHI - Sindh Assembly Member Irtiza Khalil Farooqui on Friday joined the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Farooqui belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P MPA from PS-119 Irtiza Khalil Farooqui was considered to be a close aide of former MQM Karachi Organising Committee head Hammad Siddiqui. He left the country when the government launched a targeted operation in Karachi a couple of years ago. On a number of occasions, Irtiza’s pictures with party chief Altaf Hussain at the MQM International Secretariat in London came under discussion on social media and gave an impression that he was part of the MQM London.

On Friday morning, Irtiza reached Karachi and announced joining the PSP at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) along with PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and others.

Speaking to the media, Kamal said the PSP leadership welcomed Irtiza to the party. “We are not forcing anyone, but spreading the message of patriotism and harmony. This message brought people from all walks of life to the PSP,” he said.

He said the PSP launched a drive on April 6 to have the issues facing Karachiites resolved. He said that more than 50 percent of areas of Karachi were not getting water through pipelines. He said that heaps of solid waste in the city were spreading diseases.

Referring to the transport system of the city, Kamal pointed out that currently about 14,000 buses were required to facilitate the citizens but it was unfortunate that only 4,000 buses were on the road. He demanded massive commercialisation of Karachi streets and acceleration of work on the mass transit project in the city.

The PSP chairman said that rulers were corrupt and pleasing those who raised anti-state slogans. He said no one was ready to own the city, but “we will not leave people in this situation, as we belong to the community, which rendered sacrifices for creation of Pakistan”.

Announcing his resignation from the Sindh Assembly, Irtiza said, “I was living a good life aboard, but the miserable condition of people forced me to return and play my role for their betterment. I enjoyed the mandate of MQM chief Altaf Hussain and today I announce to return it. Being part of the MQM, I was taught to be loyal to Pakistan, but all of a sudden the MQM chief raised anti-state slogans, which cannot be tolerated at any cost,” he said. He asked MQM-Pakistan convener Dr Farooq Sattar to resign from his parliamentary seat because he had the mandate of MQM founder Altaf Hussain. “I respect Farooq Sattar. I am not forcing him to join the PSP, but he should surrender at least what he doesn’t own,” he said.

PSP PROTEST ENTERS SECOND DAY

PSP’s demonstration for resolution of issues facing the port city continued outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) for the second consecutive day on Friday.

PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, President Anis Qaimkhani, Waseem Aftab, Syed Hafiz Uddin, party workers and supporters attended the sit-in. On the second day, members of various groups of traders and social organisations visited the PSP camp and showed their support. Earlier on Thursday, Kamal launched the protest campaign of his party and demanded that the rulers lay down waterlines, improve infrastructure, establish five transfer stations for waste disposal and authorise the Karachi mayor to appoint chairman of the water board. Kamal said the PSP would not let the PPP-led provincial government work unless it resolves issues facing the city.