KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party-led provincial government on Friday responded to the white paper issued by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and allegations levelled against the government.

It said the MQM was trying to revive the politics of hatred on linguistic grounds in the province.

In the written response by Chief Minister’s House to MQM-Pakistan allegations against the provincial government in the white paper, provincial ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Shah, Imdad Pitafi and Syed Sardar Shah said the agenda behind this move was to complete the mission of the MQM-London, which founded the politics of fear and tyranny in the province, particularly in Karachi.

“Since, MQM-P leadership happens to be a ‘stop-gap arrangement’ for MQM-L, they are trying to revive the legacy of their leader,” they said, adding that the people of Karachi were well-educated, enlightened, sensible and they understood very well that who had hijacked them in the name of Mohajir politics and who destroyed their younger generation through absurd slogans. Foreseeing their defeat and rejection in the forthcoming general elections, the MQM-P is trying to misguide the people.

They rejected the perception of non-implementation of quota system and said that the government implements quota system in true letter and spirit on rural and urban basis. “The MQM-P wants to implement quota system on linguistic basis which is impossible. The PPP does not believe in division and discrimination on any ground. The composition of Sindh cabinet is the manifestation of PPP’s firm belief in equality and unity,” they said.

The MQM-P has said that there is inequitable distribution of resources between rural and Urban Sindh. This is totally wrong and misguiding statement. As a matter of fact, the local government has a Rs37 billion development budget, out of which 65 percent of funds are being utilized in Karachi and 35 percent in rest of Sindh. This is not a lack of knowledge on part of MQM-P; they are in habit of painting bleak pictures of positive things.

Now, apart from OZT share, the Sindh government gives Rs500 million to KMC as monthly grant which goes to their salaries. The MQM had inducted 8000 extra employees into KWSB and again most of the new inductees were their activists. The MQM stuffed all its target killers and criminals into water board. The minister said the Sindh government gives Rs500 million to KWSB for its power bills and other expenditure. The Sindh government has also launched multiple schemes, including mechanical works of its pumping station by spending millions of rupees.

The said that since its inception the MQM has been in power in KMC but it never undertook overhauling of pumping stations and replacing heavy duty motors. Instead the MQM workers inducted in KMC and KWSB started collecting money from their officers and then send it to London. Basically, MQM-P Pakistan is feeling severe pain of its big-boss whose financial supply line has been choked by the PPP government in Sindh, they said. This is the reason they are crying like babies.

The responsibility of lifting of garbage lies with DMCs. The MQM-P has won three DMCs, Central, Korangi and East. Now eight months have passed but MQM-P chairmen have failed to deliver. The DMC Central gets Rs160.19 million monthly OZT, East Rs100.19 million and Korangi Rs120.31 million.

Now, the Sindh Solid Waste Management (SSWM) with the consent of DMC South has outsourced the cleaning, sweeping and lifting of garbage work to a Chinese firm.

The mayor of Karachi instead of serving the city and its people is wasting his energies in negativity. During the last eight months he has not developed any park, cleaned any nullah or upgraded fire tender services or enhanced tax recovery or removed encroachment from KMC land.

On the other hand, the Sindh government de-silted nullahs and removed encroachments from their embankments and handed over to KMC.

The ministers said the Sindh government had launched major development works of Rs10 billion in Karachi. The ongoing works were now almost at the completion stage. Another Rs10 billion package would be allocated for the city in the next financial year. The Sindh government is spending Rs12.5 billon on K-IV, a bulk water supply project. The S-III project is also underway.

The Sindh government has named important roads of Karachi after Abdul Sattar Edhi, Fatima Jinnah, Sabeen Mahmood, Parveen Rehman and others. Earlier, these roads were named after Hifza Altaf Hussain, Nazir Hussain and Altaf Hussain. This is also one of the pains the MQM-P is feeling.

With the help of law enforcement agencies, the Sindh government has bulldozed 300 offices of MQM on amenity plots. The MQM has been the largest land grabbing organisation in the city. The mayor of Karachi instead of wasting his time in the press conference of Dr Farooq Sattar should have issued a white paper against ghost employees of KMC, the land grabbing on amenity plots, China cutting and criminal acts of Babar Ghori, Hamad Siddiqui, Anwar Bhaijan and various others who belonged to ‘twin-MQMs’ and should have exposed them for occupying amenity plots.

Anwar and his gangsters were still possessing land of Safari Park illegally. He should have issued a separate white paper against Wasay Jaleel and Chunu Bhai – but he targeted the Sindh government because they are his ‘big bosses and big brothers’.

They also blamed the MQM for violence in the city through its target killers and said that since the party was now unable to run its terror network in the city due to operation launched by the provincial government, it was raising hue and cry.

Responding to MQM-P allegations of non-Urdu speaking commissioners in districts of the province, they said that out of six commissioners, two were Sindhi speaking, two Urdu speaking, one Pashto speaking and one post is vacant. “The PPP does not believe in linguistic divide and appoints secretaries on merit. Presently, the top positions in the secretariat are with those seasoned and senior officers who are Urban domiciled,” they said.