KARACHI - The Sindh government on Monday notified a five-member committee consisting of assembly members to review the Sindh Assembly Members (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 1974.

A handout issued by the Information Department stated that the Provincial Assembly of Sindh in its sitting on Tuesday, March 28, constituted a Select Committee in response to a motion moved by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, provincial minister for food and parliamentary affairs.

It said the committee consisted of Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, MQM lawmaker Heer Soho and PML-F MPA Mahtab Akbar Shah Rashdi. It is mandated to review the Sindh Assembly Members (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 1974 (amended up to 15th March 2013) and report to the assembly at the next session.