Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that some novice politicians have introduced politics of mudslinging.

“This is an ominous trend and it is bound to defame politicians, political parties and the political system. This must be stopped in the larger interests of the country and its people,” he added.

He was talking to the media just after inaugurating Bahriya Model School (BMS), Khalid SRE here at Younisabad on Monday.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro, Jam Mehtab Dahar and Mohammad Ali Malkani.

Secretary Education (Schools) Aziz Uqaili, Karachi Projects PD Niaz Soomro and others were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that dirty politics would do no good to any political leader. “But it is damaging the entire political system of the country. For Allah’s sake, stop this indecent attitude and try to resolve all outstanding issues in the parliament,” he counselled.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that since Pakistan had come into being in August; therefore he [Nawaz Sharif] should show respect for this month and refrain from doing politics of agitation as his plan to go to Lahore via GT Road suggested. “He should start working for the development of the country instead,” Murad advised.

He further said he had no time to listen to the politics of abuses and agitation. “I am busy in serving the people of my province. We are working for the development of infrastructure, improvement of health services and education,” he said.

The CM regretted that politics was the name of service to people, but some people had made it a dirty business, which, he added, was bound to cause them heavy loss. “Therefore, we should work for the development of the country and betterment of the people,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Bahria Model School (BMS), Khalid SRE, the chief minister said that he was working day and night for improvement of health and education sectors. “Despite my sincere efforts, I have not achieved good results in the education sector,” he admitted, and added, “Yes, with the partnership of private sector we have improved health services.”

The chief minister said that he would encourage public private partnership (PPP) in education sector. “Our partnership with Bahria is old one. We are working together at Petaro and Sanghar (cadet colleges) and this partnership is strengthening further,” he said, and invited other forces to come over and work with the provincial government for improving educational system.

“We have made a considerable expansion in the education sector; right from primary to college and college to university levels, but now time has come to consolidate these gains by building best institutions,” he said, and added “This would be possible when the private sector, teachers, parents and civil society would extend a helping hand to the government,” he said.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar, in his speech, briefed the chief minister about the school constructed by Pakistan Naval Education Trust at the cost of Rs110 million to which Sindh government had contributed Rs60 million.

He said that the school spread over 2.3 acres of land, with a ground plus three- floor building. “It has 32 classrooms,” he informed.

He said that there was a provision for 15,400 students in the school to receive education right from pre-primary level to the college level. “The admission policy is very simple in which the civilians have been given an equal quota–means there is 50:50 ratio for both the civilian and children of naval officers.

The commander added that presently 700 students were enrolled in the school where admissions are still open.

The chief minister inaugurated the school by unveiling the plaque and also visited the classrooms where students were receiving education.