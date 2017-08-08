Karachi - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have foiled a terror bid in Karachi by arresting four suspected terrorists and killing three others during operations in different parts of the city on Sunday night.

CTD officials said that they had formed a network of informants to tighten the noose around terrorists in the wake of surge in incidents of terrorism in the city in recent months.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CTD Amir Farooqui, flanked by CTD SSP Intelligence Omar Shahid Hamid, while holding a press conference here at his office, said that CTD, on a tip off, raided three different locations and killed three members of a sleeper cell and arrested four of their accomplices.

“The first raid was conducted at MA Jinnah Road in which three militants, namely Taj Muhammad, Muhammad Ibrahim and Imran were arrested, and three pistols were also recovered from their possession. Three terrorists were killed during a second raid conducted at Macchar Colony area of Docks. “They were associated with the Tehreek-e-Emirate Islamia group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP),” CTD DIG claimed. “The militants had completed recce of the Aga Khan community centres (Jamat khanas), Rapid Response Force centre in Baldia Town, imambargahs and shrines.”

The CTD officials also claimed to have recovered a Kalashnikov, a 9mm pistol and a homemade bomb from their possession. The terrorists killed are yet to be identified. Their bodies were shifted to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth in search of their families.

The arrested militants, however, have so far admitted to have killed a police sub-inspector Riaz in 2015 as well as a man, Shafiullah, in 2016, suspecting him to be a policeman. These murder cases were registered at Saeedabad police station.

CTD officials believe that the militants killed and arrested were working under the leadership of Qari Shakir who is a hardcore terrorist and currently operating from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, CTD also claim to have arrested a militant of the banned sectarian outfit – Lashkar-e-Jhangvi during a raid in Nazimabad locality. The accused, Muhammad Ashfaq, revealed that he had killed two men in 2013 in Rizvia while two of his accomplices had already been killed in police encounter.

A hand grenade and a pistol were also recovered from his possession.