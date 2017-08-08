KARACHI - Iran, Afghanistan and India must restore their good relations with Pakistan for mutual benefit.

These views were expressed by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on the occasion of 14 anniversary of Karachi Council on Foreign Relations at Deewan House.

The event was organised by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations in which was Tariq Fatemi, Deputy Mayor of Karachi Arshad Wohra, Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Khuwaja Izharul Hasan, Chilean Ambassador Jean Paul Traud, Canadian High Commissioner Peter Calderwood, members of the diplomatic corps and consular corps of Karachi and many dignitaries and government officials attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zubair insisted to make good relation with our neighbour countries for promoting trade to improve in economic situation. He also highlighted importance of economic relations with neighbouring countries and pointed out flaws in the foreign policy of the Pakistan specifically when it comes to neighbouring countries. He insisted to have better relations with India specifically.

Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Khuwaja Izharul Hasan said that we need to change our face specially in promoting positive image of Karachi in front of international community.

Deputy Mayor of Karachi, Arshad Wohra said that it’s a high time to manage the relation with other countries. He also said that it’s a prestige that organisation like KCFR exists in Karachi which is dedicated to promote the real face of Pakistan which is progressive. The Chilean Ambassador Traud and Canadian High Commissioner Calderwood highlighted the efforts of KCFR to bridge the gap between the diplomats and the government officials of Pakistan.

Ahsan Mukhtar Zubairi, founding member and General-Secretary of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) welcomed the guests and speakers of the evening. Chairman of KCFR Admiral Shahid Karimullah ® congratulated Zubairi in organizing this event. Similar views given by Tariq Fatemi who is also one of the founding members of the Council. Fatemi mentioned that within the short time of only fourteen years, KCFR has achieved so many milestones.

KCFR Chairman Shahid Karimullah and Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair presented the mementos to the speakers, chief guest and also to the Chinese Consul General Wang Yu due to the continuous support of Chinese Consulate to KCFR.

Zubairi said that the council promotes Pakistan’s soft and positive image and maintains relations with the diplomats of foreign countries. The Council arranges meeting of the diplomats with the government officials such as Governor of Sindh, Chief Minister of Sindh and City Mayor. Besides that, Council invites foreign scholars and diplomats to address its members in Karachi.

KCFR has also signed MoUs of cooperation with think tanks of different countries including China, Iran, Russia, India, Turkey and others.