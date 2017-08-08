KHAIRPUR - A woman was shot dead by her husband for honour near Ghotki on Monday. According to details, accused Muhammad Nawaz Bullo fired at his wife Kareem Dini Bullo in his house in village Dost Muhammad Bull near Ghotki. As a result Karim Dini died on the spot while her husband ran away from the spot after the incident. On receiving information, Ghotki police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

The body was later shifted to Taluka Headquarters Hospital Ghotki for autopsy. Police had neither registered case of the incident nor arrested the accused till the filing of this story.