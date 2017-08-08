KARACHI - At least three young men were found dead from inside a local BBQ shop in Lyari neighbourhood on Monday.

The three men who were later identified as 18-year-old Muhammad Azhar, Asif, 19 and Muzammil, 20 were found dead from inside a local BBQ shop, namely Rizwan BBQ located at Bakra Piri area in Lyari within the limits of Kalakot police station.

The owner of the shop found them dead after he opened a shop on the Monday evening as per routine. The three had been died when the shop was opened. The owner immediately informed the police about the incident. After getting information, police and rescuers from different welfare associations reached the site and shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Police officials said that deceased persons used to work at BBQ and also used to live in the shop. Initially, it was reported that all the three died for eating poisonous food, however, Kalakot SHO Ghulam Yasin while quoting the initial investigations said that deceased persons were not died due to eating poisonous food, however, they died due to suffocation.

“They were asleep entire night in a closed shop while running a generator,” the officer claimed. “They died of suffocation while they were asleep due to the smokes of the generator.” The victims hailed from Sahiwal, Punjab while their bodies were sent to their hometown for burial process.

The officer said that no case was registered.