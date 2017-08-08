KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said tree plantation campaign is being carried out in Karachi to make the city green and beautiful. He was talking to media representatives after inaugurating the tree plantation campaign arranged by the KMC Officers Welfare Association as part of the Independence Day celebrations beneath the Qayyumabad Bridge near Hino Chowck on Monday.

Chairman DMC Korangi Nayyar Raza vice chairman Ahmer Ali, chairman of KMC council committees and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi planted a sampling to inaugurate the tree plantation campaign.

He said we all have to play our role in the development and progress of our city and keep protecting trees and plants around us. Talking about the tree plantation drive he said this campaign will be continue during which plants of varying kinds will be planted on continuous basis.

He said encroachments and illegal constructions in Karachi were going on as Sindh Government was not paying heed on this. He said the government should first correct the sewerage system and then construct roads in the city.

Meanwhile Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr Arshad Vohra on Monday planted a sapling in front of Safari Park to inaugurate tree plantation campaign in district East Karachi.