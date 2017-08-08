SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur police on Monday arrested two notorious dacoits and 10 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to an official, a special police party, on the directives of SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail, carried out a search operation in katcha area within the limits of Jahan Waah Police Station and succeeded in arresting two notorious dacoits, Achar Marfani and Haban Shar, as well as 10 suspects and recovered a good quantity of ammunition from their possession. Police said it had also recovered two snatched motorcycles from them.

Police also smashed a dozen houses of suspected persons. The Force has expressed the resolve that operation against anti-social elements will continue.