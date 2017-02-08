KARACHI - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) seized the record of illegal under-construction edifices in the surrounding of Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum. An ACE team along with the judicial magistrate conducted a raid at Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) headquarter and seized the record of approved building plans from Jamshed Zone of the authority.

Anti Corruption officer Naeem Khan said that Anti-Corruption on different complaints inquired into a case of illegal constructions of high-rise buildings, in surrounding of Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum. The officer said that as per law no one is allowed to construct high rise building above two-storeys in surrounding of Mazar-e-Quaid while construction of commercial building is also not allowed in the area. “But at least four high-rise buildings like four to five storey buildings are under construction in the area,” Naeem said and added that ACE had repeatedly sent letters to officials of SBCA’s Jamshed Zone-I to provide legal record of the buildings. However, the officials used delaying tactics and declined to provide the required record since long, he added. ACE has seized the record in a raid. He further said that the officials managed to remove the record required to probe the case, however, the ACE team will obtain the record as soon, he said.

Former Director of SBCA Jamshed Zone-I Imtiaz Yazdani has allegedly been involved in the illegal approval of Building Plans of these illegal high-rise buildings. The illegal buildings are near completion when the authorities concerned took the note and initiated inquiry against the illegal constructions. The sources said Deputy Director and Assistant Directors of SBCA Jamshed Zone-I escaped with several files earlier the raid of Anti-Corruption team at SBCA headquarters.