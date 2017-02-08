KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Tuesday, while adjourning the hearing of bail plea of MQM leader Salim Shahzad till February 18, sent him to jail on judicial custody.

Shahzad is accused of providing medical treatment to the terrorists.

During the hearing, Shahzad said he had never thought he would be arrested at Karachi airport. “I am a cancer patient, and I have to undergo chemotherapy after every 21 days. Police have confiscated my luggage and medicines, and I have no clothes with me,” he added.

The court also ordered provision of medical facilities to Shahzad and directed the investigation officer to return his luggage to him.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement- London (MQM-L) leader Saleem Shahzad has disclosed that activists of Muttahida, associated with its militant wing, received training for terrorism in India.

During interrogation, he said that Indian spy agency RAW had been funding terrorist attacks in Karachi.

He further disclosed that Javed Langra is operating the terror network from India.

Meanwhile, SSP Malir Rao Anwar, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, said that a letter would be written to Home Department Sindh for formation of a JIT for further questioning from Shahzad.

Saleem Shahzad had been arrested at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Monday on his return to Pakistan after 24-year stay abroad.