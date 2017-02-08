KHAIRPUR - A judge, in his report, has declared the water being supplied to the residents of Khairpur poisonous.

District and Session Judge Khairpur Sayed Ghulam Shah, on the directives of Water Sanitation Judicial Commission of Sindh High Court, visited various areas in the city, including Khaki Shah, Jamali village and a water testing lab, received information from the concerned authorities, took samples as well as photographs, and based on these compiled a report which he e-mailed to the commission on Tuesday.

In the report, he has stated that people of the area are consuming very poisonous water.

He has informed that both the drinking water as well as the drainage water pass through the same pipeline. He has added that the drainage system is completely dysfunctional in all eight talukas of district Khairpur.