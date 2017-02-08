KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi on Tuesday arrested former registrar of Federal Urdu University for Science and Technology (FUUST) for allegedly being involved in opening a sub-campus of the university in Lahore.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that Dr Fahimuddin was arrested during a raid in Karachi, following the arrest of former vice chancellor of Urdu University Dr Zafar Iqbal. They further said that NAB was also conducting raids to nab the front man of the former vice chancellor of FUUST Bashir Bugio, who is still at large.

Earlier on Monday, NAB Lahore arrested former vice chancellor of FUUAST Zafar Iqbal in a raid. Former VC Dr Zafar Iqbal, ex-registrar Dr Fahimuddin and director Naeem Amjad are accused of cheating public at large, misusing their authority and obtaining pecuniary advantages through corrupt and dishonest means. It has been alleged that all these persons obtained illegal gratifications of Rs20 million through cash, cheques and drafts from time to time by using sub-campus, Lahore Director Naeem Amjad as their front man.