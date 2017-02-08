Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to various project sites on Tuesday in order to inspect the quality and pace of work there.

The CM first went to the University Road and inspected the work there.

The road from Hassan Square to Baitul Mukaram and further up to Nipa has been rebuilt while work on the remaining stretch of road is underway.

The chief minister went up to the University of Karachi and took a U-turn from there and proceeded towards Gulistan-e- Jauhar where he monitored the works going on various roads.

On noticing encroachments, Murad directed the concerned authorities to remove them as well as the debris and garbage scattered alongside the roads.

The CM then returned from Jauhar Chowrangi and visited the other side of University Road.

He talked to Karachi Package PD and directed him to gear up the pace of work.

He also visited the Tariq Road and inspected the progress of work on both sides of the road.

Work from Allah Wali Chowrangi to Café Liberty signal has been completed, while from Café Liberty onwards work is still underway.

CM inquires after Basra

Earlier, the chief minister went to Agha Khan Hospital and inquired after the PPP leader, Shaukat Basra and party worker Usman Basra who were injured in an attack at Haroonabad, Bahawalpur on Monday.

CM meets governor

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah this evening paid a courtesy call on Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair Umer at Governor House.

Issues of mutual interest came under discussion in the meeting.