KARACHI - Sindh Rangers Director General (DG) Major General Muhammad Saeed has said that due to Karachi operation over 90 percent decline has been noticed in target killings.

Addressing a seminar, organised by Dr AQ Khan Institute, University of Karachi here on Tuesday, Rangers DG said that the Karachi operation had had a positive outcome.

He said that at least 21000 people had so far fallen victim to terrorism across the country in 16 years, but in Karachi, 72,000 people had lost their lives since 1980.

Rangers DG further said that the Rangers carried out 9079 operations during the operation, arrested 1513 outlaws and recovered 10716 weapons. He claimed that the paramilitary force was able to eliminate no-go areas from the city. “The property value in Karachi has been increased by around 23 percent due to the restoration of peace,” Saeed said, and added, “At least 33 Rangers personnel have sacrificed their lives during the operation while 99 were wounded.” Rangers DG said that universities across the globe played a major role in the development of countries. He also praised the youth of Karachi for supporting Rangers in its efforts to restore peace in the metropolis.

Major General Mohammad Saeed assured KU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ajmal, faculty members and students that the university would be provided all needed assistance. He stressed the need for laying special emphasis on the promotion of extracurricular activities in the university alongside studies. KU VC Dr Muhammad Ajmal, while addressing the seminar, appreciated the Rangers’ efforts during the Karachi operation for bringing peace in Karachi.